'Expect the unexpected' at Ilford's new escape room attraction

Valentines Mansion in Ilford is the setting for an escape room attraction this winter.

The Valentines Anomaly is being run by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure from Monday, October 28.

Based on both true and fictional tales about the building's history, the game will task teams of up to six to spend an hour going around the mansion.

Participants will be asked to investigate 'a strange phenomenon' and unusual, supernatural goings-on at the mansion.

Escape room builder Sacha Coward said visitors should "expect the unexpected".

He said: "As an escape room builder I like to make every experience I create unique to the spaces I build them in.

"On surface level, The Valentines Anomaly is a classic haunted house story but I have worked to base the characters in the game (both living and undead), as well as the puzzles, around real people and time periods connected to the mansion.

"I think I've created a creepy experience that will also tell you a bit more about the history of the building."

For more information and to book your ticket, visit www.designmynight.com/london/whats-on/immersive/the-valentines-anomaly.