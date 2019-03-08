‘Expect the unexpected’ at Ilford’s new escape room attraction

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:04 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 23 October 2019

Valentines Mansion. Picture: Ken Mears

Valentines Mansion. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Valentines Mansion in Ilford is the setting for an escape room attraction this winter.

The Valentines Anomaly is being run by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure from Monday, October 28.

Based on both true and fictional tales about the building's history, the game will task teams of up to six to spend an hour going around the mansion.

Participants will be asked to investigate 'a strange phenomenon' and unusual, supernatural goings-on at the mansion.

Escape room builder Sacha Coward said visitors should "expect the unexpected".

He said: "As an escape room builder I like to make every experience I create unique to the spaces I build them in.

"On surface level, The Valentines Anomaly is a classic haunted house story but I have worked to base the characters in the game (both living and undead), as well as the puzzles, around real people and time periods connected to the mansion.

"I think I've created a creepy experience that will also tell you a bit more about the history of the building."

For more information and to book your ticket, visit www.designmynight.com/london/whats-on/immersive/the-valentines-anomaly.

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

'We will disrupt them': Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour's Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar's Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in 'dangerous' South Woodford street after speeding vehicle 'smashes' into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

