A-level results: Valentines High School in the top 10% in the country

The results are in and students at Valentines High achieved the school's best results ever.

The atmosphere was "buzzing" as students went to collect their results this morning (Thursday, August 15).

It was hard to tell whether the staff or the students were more elated with the gradings at Valentines High School, Cranbrook Road, after it achieved its "best results ever".

Headteacher Richard Laws, was beaming as pupils opened their letter and said the amazing grades was the combination of children, parents and staff working together.

"We are really delighted with the fantastic set of results," he said.

"They are the best A-level results the school has ever had.

"The results at Valentine's give use an ALP of 2 - putting us in the top 10per cent in the country."

Overall 82per cent of pupils gained an A*-C and 54pc achieved an A* B grading.

"The hard work of the students, teachers and the support of the parents have made these amazing grades possible," he added.

Adil Bhorania, 18, achieved A* in maths, further maths and physics and a B in chemistry and is excited to be heading to University of Warwick.

"Me and my friends couldn't sleep last night, so we ended up playing games like Minecraft online," he said.

"Then this morning we all went to Valentines Park playground to wait together.

"I knew I hadn't got into Cambridge as I didn't pass the entrance exam and we found out at midnight - I was so nervous I kept putting my password in wrong.

"I was disappointed but I follow my Islamic belief and believe everything happens for a reason and I can't wait to get to Warwick - a friend is going there too and will be in the same accommodation."

Adil said he will be celebrating by eating with friends and a group of students will be heading to Franzos in Ilford later.