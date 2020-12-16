V-Day: East London residents get first Covid-19 vaccine

Published: 4:06 PM December 16, 2020

Staff from Newham Health Collaborative prepare for the first covid vaccinations clinic in Stratford on Tuesday, December 11. - Credit: Newham Healthcare Collaborative

GP practices across east London have begun vaccination services but people are urged to wait to be called in.

Several GP practices in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets and others across the NHS North East London Commissioning Alliance have taken delivery of the vaccine and have started issuing the first Covid-19 jabs from yesterday (Tuesday, December 15).

Newham Health Collaborative’s chairman Dr Nadeem Faruq with Patricia Adams who, along with her husband Frank, was the first patient in Newham to receive the jabs. - Credit: Newham Healthcare Collaborative

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff are working alongside GPs to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, care home workers and residents - the first priority groups identified to receive the life-saving vaccine.

Practice teams have been working rapidly to redesign their sites and put in place safe processes to meet the tough logistical challenges of offering the vaccination.

Pharmacist Ruma Rahman draws up the vials of the vaccine. - Credit: Newham Healthcare Collaborative

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. People are urged not to contact the NHS to ask about vaccination in the meantime.

Dr Mark Rickets, chairman of NHS City and Hackney Commissioning Group (CCG) and clinical lead for primary care for north east London CCGs, said: “This is another important and significant step in our battle against coronavirus, and I am delighted that we are now able to start delivering the Covid-19 vaccine to those who need it most in our local communities.

Patricia and Frank Adams, the first patients to receive the jabs, arrive for their covid vaccination appointment. - Credit: Newham Healthcare Collaborative

“Our practices have been working round the clock to ensure we were in a position to open as many sites as possible and plans are well under way to expand the number of locations offering the vaccine in the community over the coming days and weeks.

“We understand there is a great deal of interest in the Covid-19 vaccine and people are keen to understand when they will be able to access it but we would urge them not to contact their practice enquiring about vaccination.

"You will be contacted individually and will receive an invitation letter when the vaccine becomes available to you."

The Covid-19 vaccine is also being administered to NHS staff and care workers throughout Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge at the vaccination hub at Queen's Hospital.

For further information about the Covid-19 vaccine visit www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine



