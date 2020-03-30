Search

Advanced search

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 30 March 2020

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Archant

Despite a 94 per cent decrease in tube journeys across London, TfL identified two stations in Redbridge where usage still remain high and need to be reduced.

Councillor Jas Athwal has urged people to stay at home unless they are a critical worker. Picture: Mayor of London's Press OfficeCouncillor Jas Athwal has urged people to stay at home unless they are a critical worker. Picture: Mayor of London's Press Office

Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations have maintained high usage despite the cornavirus lockdown and government guidance for only essential workers to be travelling at all.

This has put a strain on TfL, where a third of its staff have fallen ill or have to self-isolate.

Andy Lord, managing director of the London Underground, said: “Our clear message to Londoners is not to travel.

“The network is for critical workers only and this has reduced journeys on the Tube by 94pc and bus journeys are down 84pc.

“We have further reduced journeys by construction workers by temporarily stopping all work on TfL and Crossrail construction sites, and are in discussions with boroughs to bring their road works to a safe stop as soon as possible.

“The majority of people are playing their part and avoiding travel, but more people need to stop travelling immediately to save lives.”

The busiest travel times are between 5:45-7:30am and 4pm-5:30pm.

If you are a key worker and your journey is absolutely essential, you should avoid the peak times, if possible.

TfL has been making the following announcement at stations to help drive home the point: “Making non-essential journeys risks lives.

“Please only travel if your journey is absolutely essential.”

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council added: “Please remain at home and do not use these stations unless you absolutely have to. If your travel is essential, please try to find an alternative route, where possible, that avoids these two stations, or stagger your travel times to avoid rush hour.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Goodmayes Tesco site

1945: East Enders celebrate VE Day with a week of street parties

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Goodmayes Tesco site

1945: East Enders celebrate VE Day with a week of street parties

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ilford Recorder

Editor Lindsay Jones.

Olympic super-heavyweights boost British boxing

Great Britain's Audley Harrison celebrates winning gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in the super-heavyweight final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

Cricket: 10 of England’s finest Test players

England's Alastair Cook celebrates reaching his century during a Test match at The Kia Oval

Leyton Orient will offer 100 free tickets to NHS staff next season

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24