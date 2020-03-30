Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Despite a 94 per cent decrease in tube journeys across London, TfL identified two stations in Redbridge where usage still remain high and need to be reduced.

Councillor Jas Athwal has urged people to stay at home unless they are a critical worker.

Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations have maintained high usage despite the cornavirus lockdown and government guidance for only essential workers to be travelling at all.

This has put a strain on TfL, where a third of its staff have fallen ill or have to self-isolate.

Andy Lord, managing director of the London Underground, said: “Our clear message to Londoners is not to travel.

“The network is for critical workers only and this has reduced journeys on the Tube by 94pc and bus journeys are down 84pc.

“We have further reduced journeys by construction workers by temporarily stopping all work on TfL and Crossrail construction sites, and are in discussions with boroughs to bring their road works to a safe stop as soon as possible.

“The majority of people are playing their part and avoiding travel, but more people need to stop travelling immediately to save lives.”

The busiest travel times are between 5:45-7:30am and 4pm-5:30pm.

If you are a key worker and your journey is absolutely essential, you should avoid the peak times, if possible.

TfL has been making the following announcement at stations to help drive home the point: “Making non-essential journeys risks lives.

“Please only travel if your journey is absolutely essential.”

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council added: “Please remain at home and do not use these stations unless you absolutely have to. If your travel is essential, please try to find an alternative route, where possible, that avoids these two stations, or stagger your travel times to avoid rush hour.”