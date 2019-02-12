Ilford school pupils plant trees to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2018

Ambassadors Audrey Fidegnon and Michelle Mentu attend a tree planting to mark Holocaust Memorial Day at Ursuline Academy. Photo: Ursuline Academy Archant

Ilford school pupils planted trees to honour the memories of those who perished in the Holocaust.

Seven pupils from Ursuline Academy, Morland Road, came together to plant silver birch trees in their courtyard last week.

The ceremony came in response to Redbridge Council’s call for schools to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day with the planting of trees.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: “This will provide a lasting legacy and ensure there are suitable memorials in every secondary school in the borough.”

Among the students were the school’s Holocaust Educational Trust Ambassadors for this year – Michelle Mentu and Audrey Fidegnon.

Last month the pair were invited by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to share their testimony of visting the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in October last year.

“Seeing pictures online or reading books could never prepare us for what we saw,” said Michelle.

“The scale of the killing site was a real shock.”