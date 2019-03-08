Ursuline Academy Ilford students reunited at afternoon tea

Ursuline Academy Ilford hosted afternoon tea for 23 of its former students. Picture: Kerry Herbert Archant

Ursuline Academy in Ilford hosted afternoon tea for 23 of its former students and two even came all the way from Australia.

"When we received a phone call earlier this year asking if a couple of past pupils could have a tour of the school as part of their 50th reunion, we decided to go one better and host an afternoon tea for them," a spokesman for the school, in Morland Road, said.

Cupcakes were made and 14 students gave up their Sunday to give the group a guided tour.

After their tea, some of the ladies were persuaded to sing the school song, and left with their Serviam pens and bookmarks to continue their celebrations.

Headteacher Keran Reilly said: "It was lovely to welcome the 'girls' back to Ursuline after 50 years to meet some of our students who had willingly given up their Sunday afternoon to show them around."