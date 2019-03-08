Search

Advanced search

Ursuline Academy Ilford students reunited at afternoon tea

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 October 2019

Ursuline Academy Ilford hosted afternoon tea for 23 of its former students. Picture: Kerry Herbert

Ursuline Academy Ilford hosted afternoon tea for 23 of its former students. Picture: Kerry Herbert

Archant

Ursuline Academy in Ilford hosted afternoon tea for 23 of its former students and two even came all the way from Australia.

"When we received a phone call earlier this year asking if a couple of past pupils could have a tour of the school as part of their 50th reunion, we decided to go one better and host an afternoon tea for them," a spokesman for the school, in Morland Road, said.

You may also want to watch:

Cupcakes were made and 14 students gave up their Sunday to give the group a guided tour.

After their tea, some of the ladies were persuaded to sing the school song, and left with their Serviam pens and bookmarks to continue their celebrations.

Headteacher Keran Reilly said: "It was lovely to welcome the 'girls' back to Ursuline after 50 years to meet some of our students who had willingly given up their Sunday afternoon to show them around."

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Heavens open in Gants Hill

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Four gun shots heard in Ilford and ‘silver car’ spotted leaving the scene

A resident looked out his window after heaing gun shots and screaming. Stock image. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Images

Heavens open in Gants Hill

A road in Gants Hill is soaked. Picture: Kaaren Mary

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers aim to continue run as in-form Barnet rivals visit

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

O’s look to build on Vale draw at Northampton

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Ursuline Academy Ilford students reunited at afternoon tea

Ursuline Academy Ilford hosted afternoon tea for 23 of its former students. Picture: Kerry Herbert

Disabled swim club under threat of closure as council proposes ‘unfair’ move to new leisure centre

Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre in Barkingside. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Farrell praises Eton Manor following impressive victory over promotion favourites

Cameron Dutch scores a try for Eton Manor (pic Martin Pearl)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists