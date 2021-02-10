Updated plans to build on Mont Rose College's car park following rejection

Published: 2:36 PM February 10, 2021

New plans have been submitted for two buildings at the Mont Rose College car park site, after the last application was rejected in November. - Credit: Archant

The developer of a planned block of buildings on the Mont Rose College car park site - which was rejected by Redbridge Council - has submitted a new application.

The previous plan to create an eight-storey block plus a basement and a five-storey building in Eastern Avenue, Gants Hill, was refused by the council in November despite planning officers recommending the application be approved.

The main sticking point was the loss of car parking for disabled students, and the developer has put in a total of four disabled parking bays in the latest application, up from two in the rejected plans.

The school has 75 disabled students, 15 of whom have severe mobility issues, and the student union pleaded with councillors to reject the development.

Mont Rose College's student union wrote a letter to councillors opposing a proposed development that would mean disabled students lose their car-park. Picture: KO Architects - Credit: Archant

In the November planning meeting councillors raised concerns that the reduction of parking spaces for disabled students would amount to discrimination.

However those concerns were not originally included in the minutes of the meeting after Brett Leahy, the head of planning, argued it was not a “worthwhile reason” for refusing.

Councillors disregarded warnings from Mr Leahy that the council risked having to pay the developer if the latter successfully appealed against a refusal.

He insisted that, because officers did not feel the plans broke anti-discrimination laws, councillors could not decide they did as officers “would never be in breach of legislation”.

However, Cllr Paul Canal (Con, Bridge) replied that assessing the effect of plans on marginalised groups was “sometimes a matter of judgement”.

Another concern which was raised at the time was that the new buildings would block light overlooking classrooms in Mont Rose College.

In the latest application the developer, which also rents out the building to Mont Rose, clarified the existing layout of the college to demonstrate that the new buildings would not have a serious impact on the natural lighting at the college.

In the planning statement it says there are two lecture rooms on a total of four floors which overlook the window as their principal view.

All other rooms that will blocked by the new building are set up so that students are facing away from the window.