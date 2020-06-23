DWP data shows spike in Universal Credit claims across both Ilford constituencies between April and May

Further data from the department of work and pensions (DWP) shows a spike in universal credit claims across both Ilford constituencies between April and May.

Last week, the Recorder reported that the number of claims made across Redbridge rose by 38.3 per cent between April 9 and May 14.

These figures were drawn from the local authority area, which spans both Ilford constituencies, Chingford and Woodford Green and Leyton and Wanstead.

The numbers for both Ilford constituencies make for interesting reading; while Ilford North had the bigger percentage increase (41 vs 34.8 pc), significantly fewer claims were made in the constituency when compared with Ilford South (2,572 vs 4,073).

There has been a marked surge in universal credit claims across the borough since March 12, 11 days before lockdown was formally announced.

On March 12, Redbridge had 12,924 confirmed claimants; by April 9, this number had risen to 19,423.