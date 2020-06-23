Search

Advanced search

DWP data shows spike in Universal Credit claims across both Ilford constituencies between April and May

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 June 2020

The latest figures from the Department of Work and Pensions offer a constituency breakdown of the increase in Universal Credit claims between April and May. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

The latest figures from the Department of Work and Pensions offer a constituency breakdown of the increase in Universal Credit claims between April and May. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Further data from the department of work and pensions (DWP) shows a spike in universal credit claims across both Ilford constituencies between April and May.

Last week, the Recorder reported that the number of claims made across Redbridge rose by 38.3 per cent between April 9 and May 14.

You may also want to watch:

These figures were drawn from the local authority area, which spans both Ilford constituencies, Chingford and Woodford Green and Leyton and Wanstead.

The numbers for both Ilford constituencies make for interesting reading; while Ilford North had the bigger percentage increase (41 vs 34.8 pc), significantly fewer claims were made in the constituency when compared with Ilford South (2,572 vs 4,073).

There has been a marked surge in universal credit claims across the borough since March 12, 11 days before lockdown was formally announced.

On March 12, Redbridge had 12,924 confirmed claimants; by April 9, this number had risen to 19,423.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Petition to make Britain’s colonial past part of the curriculum gathers thousands of signatures in Redbridge

Almost 2,500 people across Redbridge have signed a petition to make Britain's colonial past part of the curriculum.

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Barkingside woman labels cemetery ‘war zone’ after dozens of headstones overturned

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Campaign to stop new late-night alcohol sales in Ilford Lane

Residents are campaigning to put a halt on new late-night alcohol licences in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Petition to make Britain’s colonial past part of the curriculum gathers thousands of signatures in Redbridge

Almost 2,500 people across Redbridge have signed a petition to make Britain's colonial past part of the curriculum.

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Barkingside woman labels cemetery ‘war zone’ after dozens of headstones overturned

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

Campaign to stop new late-night alcohol sales in Ilford Lane

Residents are campaigning to put a halt on new late-night alcohol licences in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient striker Harrold on the ‘shock’ of boss Justin Edinburgh’s passing

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ogbonna is back in contention for West Ham as Haller and Snodgrass remain sidelined

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

Haircuts, pints and a one metre rule: More lockdown measures lifted

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons on the reduction of further lockdown measures. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

DWP data shows spike in Universal Credit claims across both Ilford constituencies between April and May

The latest figures from the Department of Work and Pensions offer a constituency breakdown of the increase in Universal Credit claims between April and May. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Hospital colleagues give cheer to Barking couple after wedding day postponed

Leigh Kaniklides and John Tear, who had been due to get married on June 19 before their wedding had to be postponed. Picture: BHRUT