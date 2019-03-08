Search

Man found dead in Barkingside library

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 04 June 2019

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

A man was found dead in Fullwell Cross Library, Barkingside.

Police were called to the High Street library, after staff found an unresponsive man at 8.05pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Officers along with the London Ambulance Service attended and a 59-year-old Polish national was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday, May 31, but the cause of death was not established.

Police are treating the death as unexplained but said they do not believe it to be suspicious.

"The man's family have been informed," a Met Police spokeswoman said.

"Inquiries continue into the unexplained death and the investigation is being led by the East Area Command Unit's CID."

Anyone with information should contact 101.

