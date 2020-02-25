Search

Work starts on track replacement to reduce noise on Central line between Wanstead and Leytonstone

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 25 February 2020

Work starts this week in a bid to reduce noise on the Central line between Wanstead and Leytonstone.

Transport for London will be replacing track on the section of the line following a delay caused by the discovery of asbestos.

TfL announced last August that it had ordered new track and would be installing it in both directions while admitting at the time that this part of the line was the noisiest on the underground.

The delay to the work was announced at a Redbridge Council meeting in January when Dale Smith, head of Central line operations, said the work had to be pushed back to deal with the asbestos.

Cllr Paul Donovan, ward councillor for Wanstead Village, which this section of track runs through, welcomed the beginning of the work but admitted that he had expected to see it completed by now.

"This is something Wanstead Village councillors have been bringing up since we were elected in May 2018.

"I hope that the work can be completed as quickly as possible, as this screeching problem is something that commuters  have had to endure for far too long."

Cllr Donovan added that noise in the homes of people living above the line at this point has been the subject of "ongoing concerns".

Nearby residents had first complained a few years ago that the service was too loud and TfL initially insulated the tunnel in a bid to reduce the noise.

This merely amplified the sound for those in the carriage but Cllr Donovan is hopeful that the environment above and below ground will be "more tranquil" once the latest work is complete.

Esther Sharples, director of asset operations for London Underground, said: "We are replacing rail track between Wanstead and Leytonstone Tube stations to reduce noise levels in the area.

"Ahead of work starting we identified some asbestos, which has now been dealt with by a specialist team to ensure the safety of staff and customers. The rail replacement will start this week and be completed as quickly as possible."

