Redbridge charity promises to challenge any unacceptable behaviour during EU elections

PUBLISHED: 18:27 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 08 May 2019

European elections will take place at the end of May. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA.

European elections will take place at the end of May. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

A charity is warning for residents to be on the lookout for unacceptable behaviour in the run-up to the EU Elections on at the end of May.

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC) said it will challenge any candidate or political party that stirs up prejudice or targets a specific group in society.

"We wish to hear about any leaflets, posters, speeches, or other behaviour by political parties, candidates or canvassers calculated to stir up prejudice and hate around race, national origin, immigration status, faith, gender, gender assignment, sexuality, age or disability either during the election campaign or on polling day," said David Landau of the RECC.

"Please do not throw offensive leaflets or pamphlets away.

"Send them to us or take them to the police - they might be illegal.

"We will take complaints up with the relevant authorities."

Mr Landau said the RECC can be contacted on 020-8551 8178 during the week in office hours and calls between 6pm and midnight will be diverted to an out of hours hate crime hotline.

Nigel Turner, RECC chairman added: "Politicians and those who aspire to be our representatives should show leadership by working to build bridges between diverse groups to strengthen our community rather than trying to divide us."

For more information or advise contact office1@redbridgeequalities.org.uk or visit Room 203, Heraldic House Cranbrook Road.  

