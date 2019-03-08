Ultra-low Emmission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) is coming to Redbridge on October 25 2021.

Redbridge Council said the Mayor of London’s scheme will have a “direct impact” on people living in South Woodford and Wanstead as older cars will be forced off the road or face a charge.

It stated that the policy will help make roads in the vicinity “some of the least polluted in Redbridge”.

With two weeks to go until Ulez scheme begins to central London, the local authority is also is urging residents to “familiarise themselves with the new charges”.

On Monday, April 8, cars and vans passing through the zone will have to either comply or pay a daily fee of £12.50 or £100 for lorries, coaches and larger vehicles.

Councillor John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride said: “The Ulez will have a hugely positive impact in tackling air pollution in Redbridge and help to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents by forcing older polluting vehicles off our streets.

“We know how important air quality is for residents so we welcome the Mayor’s scheme that will drastically improve London’s air.

“We are also doing our bit to tackle air pollution as a council by making it easier for drivers to swap diesel and petrol cars for more eco-friendly versions by installing several on-street electric vehicle charging points and pledging to introduce clear air zones around our schools to encourage more people to walk, cycle and scoot to school.”

Redbridge Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal said this is a key step forward in the “fight for our children’s health”.

“Pollution is causing long term damage across London and it’s our responsibility as a council, and as members of the community ourselves, to do everything we can to protect our environment and mitigate the impact of pollution has on local children.

“I’m proud to work with local schools and the Mayor of London to protect the future of our great city and ensure local children grow up in a cleaner, greener environment.”

Londonwide Assembly Member, Tom Copley AM, said the mayor has allocated £48 million towards a scrap for cash fund aimed at helping charities, micro-businesses and Londoners on a low income to ensure their vehicle or fleet is compliant with the new ULEZ rules, or to support them to switch to alternative transportation.

Applications for the scrappage fund can be submitted through the Transport for London (TfL) website.

In addition, TfL has made an online compliance checker available that can be used to determine if a vehicle might be subject to ULEZ charges.

“The introduction of the ULEZ is an absolutely necessary step to drastically clean up London’s toxic air,” he said.

“If stringent action isn’t taken, we will continue to see air pollution contribute towards the stunting of children’s lung development and the premature death of almost 10,000 Londoners- mostly in the capital’s poorest communities.

“Alongside other measures being taken by the Mayor, we will see the ULEZ almost immediately make an impact and contribute to securing a significant reduction in harmful nitrous oxide concentrations in Inner London by 2021.

“With the clock ticking down to the roll-out of ULEZ, I’d advise local residents, businesses and charities to adequately prepare themselves by checking on the TfL website whether their vehicles meet new emissions standards, and if not, whether they are eligible to apply for the Mayor’s scrappage fund”.

