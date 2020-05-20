Almost 40 homes are out of power near Redbridge station following a power cut

Almost 40 homes near Redbridge station are without electricity following a power cut which took place early this morning.

A customer support vehicle is on Roding Lane South to provide hot food and power to the 39 homes currently wtihout electricity following a power cut which took place this morning. Picture: Roberto Grammatica A customer support vehicle is on Roding Lane South to provide hot food and power to the 39 homes currently wtihout electricity following a power cut which took place this morning. Picture: Roberto Grammatica

Crews are on scene and power has been restored to some homes affected in the Roding Lane area but UK Power Networks anticipates the repairs could take a few hours and said electricity will be restored as quickly as possible.

There is a customer support vehicle outside 92 Roding Lane South which is providing hot water, some hot food, a microwave, WIFI, charging points and on site information to affected people.

An alert sent out to affected customers said: “Due to the current pandemic, we would normally door knock but we cannot do this at present.

“We ask that you observe the Government’s social distancing advice when accessing this service.

“If you have someone in your property or know of someone who needs extra care, or cannot travel to the vehicle; please let us know by calling 08003163105 or tweet us @UKPowerNetworks.”

Roberto Grammatica who first noticed he was out of power when he started work at 5.00am said most of the neighbours seem pretty relaxed about it and since it’s Ramadan a lot of them don’t need to worry about eating at the moment.

He added: “I do feel bad for everyone who was panic buying and stocked up their freezers and now is stuck with all that melting food!”

Shila Gungadin has two children, aged 7 and 13, who are experiencing their first power outage and one of them missed a video lesson over Microsoft Teams while she was able to use her phone for her other child’s lesson.

She said: “It’s not easy in this situation when you have to work from home, looking after two young children home schooling and not having power.

“At least they have sent their van for help which is appreciated.

“My little ones are waiting for the power to be on patiently but they are not complaining as it’s the first time we had it.”

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are currently working to repair an underground network equipment following a power cut in Ilford at 4:40am today.

“It affects 39 customers in the Roding lane area and electricity will be restored as quickly as is safely possible.

“We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”