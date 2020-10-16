Search

Hainault charity The Dream Factory launches ECookBook featuring recipes from household names

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 October 2020

Charity founder Avril Mills BEM started compiling the cookbook alongside her team during the first period of lockdown earlier this year. Picture: Avril Mills BEM

Hainault charity The Dream Factory has launched an ECookBook featuring recipes from some of the UK’s biggest household names.

Amongst the 46 selections are 19 favourites picked out by celebrities such as Harry Redknapp — with his infamous Jam Roly Poly — Mediterranean Lamb from Judge Rinder, and a Rib of Roast Beef by Ray Winstone.

Amongst the 46 selections are 19 favourites picked out by celebrities such as Harry Redknapp — with his infamous Jam Roly Poly — Mediterranean Lamb from Judge Rinder, and a Rib of Roast Beef by Ray Winstone.

All proceeds will go to the charity, which specialises in making the dreams of those with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions come true.

With the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Maisie Smith, Kevin Nolan and Patsy Palmer also amongst the contributors, charity founder Avril Mills BEM is grateful to “everyone who has helped to bring this fabulous ECookBook to life”.

Also included is a recipe for spaghetti bolognese, the favourite of Avril’s late son Oliver, whose premature death from leukaemia at age nine drove Avril to start her charity.

Purchase for a minimum dontion of £10 by visiting yourdreamfactory.org/cookbook.

