Hainault charity The Dream Factory launches ECookBook featuring recipes from household names

Hainault charity The Dream Factory has launched an ECookBook featuring recipes from some of the UK’s biggest household names.

Nineteen celebrities have donated their favourite recipes to a new cookbook launched by Hainault charity The Dream Factory, with all proceeds to go toward making more dreams come true. Picture: The Dream Factory Nineteen celebrities have donated their favourite recipes to a new cookbook launched by Hainault charity The Dream Factory, with all proceeds to go toward making more dreams come true. Picture: The Dream Factory

Amongst the 46 selections are 19 favourites picked out by celebrities such as Harry Redknapp — with his infamous Jam Roly Poly — Mediterranean Lamb from Judge Rinder, and a Rib of Roast Beef by Ray Winstone.

All proceeds will go to the charity, which specialises in making the dreams of those with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions come true.

With the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Maisie Smith, Kevin Nolan and Patsy Palmer also amongst the contributors, charity founder Avril Mills BEM is grateful to “everyone who has helped to bring this fabulous ECookBook to life”.

Also included is a recipe for spaghetti bolognese, the favourite of Avril’s late son Oliver, whose premature death from leukaemia at age nine drove Avril to start her charity.

Purchase for a minimum dontion of £10 by visiting yourdreamfactory.org/cookbook.