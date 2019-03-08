Electric car sharing service launched in Redbridge

The new partnership with the London Borough of Redbridge will see a fleet of brand new, low-emission Toyota Corolla hybrids available for residents and businesses to book from an hour to several days at a time. Picture: Ubeeqo Archant

A car sharing company has partnered with Redbridge Council to offer a fleet of hybrid and electric vehicles to residents and businesses around the borough.

Ubeeqo, Europcar Mobility Group's car sharing brand, is bringing low emissions mobility to the streets of Redbridge with a fleet of new, low-emission Toyota Corolla hybrids available to book from an hour to several days at a time.

In the largest Ubeeqo car sharing scheme of hybrid vehicles so far in London, the initiative is designed to play its part in improving air quality across Redbridge.

The cars are parked in spaces provided by Redbridge Council and include a series of new bays exclusively for residents to book 24/7.

"As well as making urban mobility easier, more convenient and cost-effective, this initiative also supports the council's commitment to improving air quality, cutting vehicle emissions and reducing congestion," Patrick Cresswell, manager director of Ubeeqo UK said.

"Working with Redbridge Council, we are keen to encourage motorists to consider using our service as an alternative to car ownership. "And that should result in fewer cars on the road, ultimately reducing emissions and congestion."

Residents who sign up also have access to the wider Ubeeqo fleet which is available from £3 per hour and £30 per day.

