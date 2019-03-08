Search

Advanced search

Electric car sharing service launched in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:03 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 16 October 2019

The new partnership with the London Borough of Redbridge will see a fleet of brand new, low-emission Toyota Corolla hybrids available for residents and businesses to book from an hour to several days at a time. Picture: Ubeeqo

The new partnership with the London Borough of Redbridge will see a fleet of brand new, low-emission Toyota Corolla hybrids available for residents and businesses to book from an hour to several days at a time. Picture: Ubeeqo

Archant

A car sharing company has partnered with Redbridge Council to offer a fleet of hybrid and electric vehicles to residents and businesses around the borough.

Ubeeqo, Europcar Mobility Group's car sharing brand, is bringing low emissions mobility to the streets of Redbridge with a fleet of new, low-emission Toyota Corolla hybrids available to book from an hour to several days at a time.

In the largest Ubeeqo car sharing scheme of hybrid vehicles so far in London, the initiative is designed to play its part in improving air quality across Redbridge.

You may also want to watch:

The cars are parked in spaces provided by Redbridge Council and include a series of new bays exclusively for residents to book 24/7.

"As well as making urban mobility easier, more convenient and cost-effective, this initiative also supports the council's commitment to improving air quality, cutting vehicle emissions and reducing congestion," Patrick Cresswell, manager director of Ubeeqo UK said.

"Working with Redbridge Council, we are keen to encourage motorists to consider using our service as an alternative to car ownership. "And that should result in fewer cars on the road, ultimately reducing emissions and congestion."

Residents who sign up also have access to the wider Ubeeqo fleet which is available from £3 per hour and £30 per day.

Sign up to Ubeeqo for free and get £10 driving credit to try it out, by using code HELLO10 at ubeeqo.com.

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Bopara to leave Essex

Essex Eagles' Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara lift the trophy during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Newly-appointed boss Fowell looking forward to the task of pulling Ilford up the table

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

New O’s boss must focus on just football says Embleton

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Daggers progress past Hullbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Recorder letters: Extinction Rebellion, local politics, lamp columsn, KMT, homelessness and EU military

City Airport was targeted by Extinction Rebellion. Picture: JON KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists