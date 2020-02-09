Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two teenagers are in hospital after being stabbed on Saturday night in Goodmayes.

No arrests have been made yet and the injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police were called at approximately 8.10pm on Saturday, February 8 to reports of two males suffering stab injuries in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the two males - both believed aged in their mid-teens - have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for the police said enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 7069 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.