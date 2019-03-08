Breaking

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char Archant

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries by emergency services in Ilford today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 5pm to reports of a stabbing in Willow Court, Loxford Lane on Friday, July 26.

Two young men, believed to be teenagers, were found suffering from stab wounds.

The Metropolitan police, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "One of the males were taken by LAS, and one was taken by London's Air Ambulance, to an east London hospital.

"We await an update on their conditions.

You may also want to watch:

"At this early stage we retain an open mind as to motive."

A crime scene remains in place.

TfL Traffic tweeted that Loxford Lane is blocked in both directions.

There are also minor delays on Ilford Lane in both directions between Winston Way and Loxford Lane.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage and information is asked to call 101 quoting 6335/26JUL.

Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.