Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood Archant

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford.

There are no reports of any injuries. Picture: Paul Wood

The roof of a shop in George Lane with flats above it collapsed onto the first floor of the building after 9am this morning.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters evacuated 11 people from the surrounding buildings and a 25 metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

Two people left the building before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.

The Wing Ho restaurant, which is permanently closed, is on the ground floor of the building.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: ”Police were called at approximately 09:22hrs on Thursday, August 10 to reports of a building collapse in South Woodford, Redbridge.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service are at the scene.

“The roof of a two storey building has collapsed and is not safe to approach.

“Buildings either side of collapsed building have been evacuated.”

A spokesperson for the LFB said: “The Brigade was called at 0925. Three fire engines from Woodford, Leytonstone and Walthamstow fire stations are at the scene.

Enquiries continue.