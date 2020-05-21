Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two men were found with stab wounds in Ilford and Forest Gate which police believe are linked to the same incident.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH while a Section 60 order has been implemented in the Ilford town area until 5.00am.

Police were called to Roden Street at 7.15pm today (Thursday, May 21) to a report of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male suffering with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are thought to be serious.

Another man called for an ambulance at a home in Forest Gate suffering stab injuries.

He also has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers believe this is linked to the same incident.

“A crime scene is in place while enquiries continue.”

A Section 60 order is in place for the Ilford town area which means police will be searching people they believe may be carrying an offensive weapon.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8094/21 May or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are worried about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/ and Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en.