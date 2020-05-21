Search

Advanced search

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

PUBLISHED: 22:04 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:25 21 May 2020

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Two men were found with stab wounds in Ilford and Forest Gate which police believe are linked to the same incident.

A Section 60 order (stop and search) is in place until 5.00am for this area.A Section 60 order (stop and search) is in place until 5.00am for this area.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH while a Section 60 order has been implemented in the Ilford town area until 5.00am.

Police were called to Roden Street at 7.15pm today (Thursday, May 21) to a report of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male suffering with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are thought to be serious.

You may also want to watch:

Another man called for an ambulance at a home in Forest Gate suffering stab injuries.

He also has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers believe this is linked to the same incident.

“A crime scene is in place while enquiries continue.”

A Section 60 order is in place for the Ilford town area which means police will be searching people they believe may be carrying an offensive weapon.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8094/21 May or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are worried about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/ and Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Redbridge teachers and parents to hold Zoom meeting to oppose reopening schools

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Ilford couple die from coronavirus 10 days apart

James and Mary Oniah died 10 days apart in King George Hospital. Picture: London Association of Zambians in the UK

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Young Citizen: Chigwell campaigner wins award for work feeding homeless and vulnerable

Hannah Chowdhry being interviewed on BBC News after being named Redbridge Rotary's Young Citizen of the Year for 2020. Picture: Eve Conway

Most Read

Redbridge teachers and parents to hold Zoom meeting to oppose reopening schools

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Ilford couple die from coronavirus 10 days apart

James and Mary Oniah died 10 days apart in King George Hospital. Picture: London Association of Zambians in the UK

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Young Citizen: Chigwell campaigner wins award for work feeding homeless and vulnerable

Hannah Chowdhry being interviewed on BBC News after being named Redbridge Rotary's Young Citizen of the Year for 2020. Picture: Eve Conway

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: FA committed to completing FA Cup if possible

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta lifts the FA Cup after the 2014 final against Hull City

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

Coronavirus: Relegation ‘integral’ to EFL competition say board

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Big Sam’s Hammers beat Blackpool to book spot back in the Premier League

File photo dated 19-05-2012 of West Ham United's Ricardo Vaz Te (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game

Wembley final strike would have been the perfect birthday present for Dagenham’s goal king Kidd

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980
Drive 24