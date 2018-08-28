Search

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 11:37 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:34 21 December 2018

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Liam Coleman

Two police officers have been taken to hospital after being injured in a three-car crash in Ilford.

Firefighters were called to a crash in Cranbrook Road, Ilford at 11.06am today (December 21). Photo: Liam ColemanFirefighters were called to a crash in Cranbrook Road, Ilford at 11.06am today (December 21). Photo: Liam Coleman

Police were called to reports of a collision in Cranbrook Road at 11.04am today (December 21).

There they found three vehicles had crashed, one of which was a police car that had been responding on blue lights to an unrelated incident at the time.

Photos and video footage from the scene show the police car’s bonnet to be badly damaged.

Paramedics and firefighters were also called to the scene, with two fire engines attending from Ilford fire station as well as a fire rescue unit from Bethnal Green.

The two officers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening or life-changing.

All passengers in the other two vehicles were not injured.

A police cordon is now in place.

A Met police spokesman said: “No arrests have been made; inquiries continue.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as a matter of course.”

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

