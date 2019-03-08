Newham teenager and 20-year-old charged with conspiracy to commit murder over Ilford double shooting
PUBLISHED: 11:05 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 05 November 2019
Archant
A teenager and a 20-year-old, both from Newham, have each been charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to a double shooting in Ilford in September.
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons was arrested on Wednesday, 30 October. He was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder on Thursday, October 31.
He appeared in custody at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 31.
He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, November 4. No date has yet been set for his next appearance.
Fardeen Mirza, 20, of Meanley Road, Newham, was arrested on Monday, November 4.
He was charged in the early hours of Tuesday, November 5 with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
He will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court in custody on Tuesday, November 5.
The charges relate to an alleged incident in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, in the early hours of Saturday, September 28.