Search

Advanced search

Dagenham man one of two charged with firearms offence with one possessing cocaine in Gants Hill

PUBLISHED: 16:18 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 06 March 2020

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Archant

Two men have been charged with a firearms offence following a vehicle stop by armed officers in Gants Hill on Wednesday.

Michael Samuel, 38, of Tenterden Road, Dagenham, and Philip Clarke, 43, of Middleton Road, Sutton, were both arrested and charged on Wednesday, March 4, with possession of a firearm.

You may also want to watch:

Samuel was also charged with possession of cocaine, a class A drug.

They both appeared at Barkingside Magistrate's Court today (March 6), and they are next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, April 6.

The charges relate to an incident on Wednesday in which armed officers found a firearm in a vehicle stop at the Gants Hill Roundabout as part of a proactive operation by the police.

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Man fined after attempting to buy sex in Ilford

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Man fined after attempting to buy sex in Ilford

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Boxing: More success for Bassi

Inder Singh Bassi celebrates his latest success

The East London Football Podcast: Free-wheeling David Moyes, Daggers’ big week and Orient get a day off

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Jak’s the lad for Ilford AC as he passes test at Harrow School

Ilford AC's Jak Wright at the South of Englan Schoools cross-country

FC Leytonstone see cup final hopes shattered

Action from FC Leytonstone's clash with Uplands FC

Woodford Green’s Reid just misses out on National medal

Woodford Green under-13s at the National Cross-Country U13 Girls (L to R): Molly Sherin, Abigail Reid, faller Tilly Major, Jasmine Dolan
Drive 24