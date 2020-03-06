Dagenham man one of two charged with firearms offence with one possessing cocaine in Gants Hill

Two men have been charged with a firearms offence following a vehicle stop by armed officers in Gants Hill on Wednesday.

Michael Samuel, 38, of Tenterden Road, Dagenham, and Philip Clarke, 43, of Middleton Road, Sutton, were both arrested and charged on Wednesday, March 4, with possession of a firearm.

Samuel was also charged with possession of cocaine, a class A drug.

They both appeared at Barkingside Magistrate's Court today (March 6), and they are next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, April 6.

The charges relate to an incident on Wednesday in which armed officers found a firearm in a vehicle stop at the Gants Hill Roundabout as part of a proactive operation by the police.