Two men arrested in Woodford Green on suspicion of drug offences

Two men have been arrested in Woodford Green on suspicion of drugs offences. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images. PA Archive/PA Images

Essex Police's Op Raptor West officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Woodford Green and a 23-year-old man from Daventry in Northamptonshire in Snakes Lane around 5.40pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 4.

The pair are in custody on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Officers used stop and search powers following concerns around dealing in Loughton.