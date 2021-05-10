New councillors for Loxford and Seven Kings react to by-election wins

Published: 12:57 PM May 10, 2021

Sahdia Warraich and Pushpita Gupta, the new Labour councillors for Loxford and Seven Kings respectively. - Credit: Cash Boyle

Redbridge Council has two new Labour councillors after by-elections.

Sahdia Warraich won the vacant seat for the Loxford ward, while Pushpita Gupta triumphed in Seven Kings.

Ms Warraich secured 2,184 votes, beating off competition from Conservative candidate Hasnain Ahmed and Liberal Democrat Mohammed Uddin, who received 756 and 197 votes respectively.

Speaking after her win, the new Loxford councillor said: "I can't wait to get stuck in. As I've been door knocking, I've been picking up information and trying to help and support people.

"The work started as soon as I started my campaign really."

Hasnain Ahmed and Sahdia Warraich, Conservative and Labour candidates in the Loxford by-election respectively. - Credit: Cash Boyle

Mr Ahmed was disappointed with the outcome, but pleased to have secured an increased number of votes on the 431 he secured in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

"This ward deserves better. I'm proud, but I'll be prouder when Loxford has the representation it needs."

Election agent Cllr Paul Canal (Con, Bridge) was buoyed by this increase.

"If we maintain this trend at local elections next year, we could win Redbridge Council back from Labour and start to build back better."

Turnout for the Loxford by-election was 35 per cent, with 3,199 votes cast (including spoiled ballots).

In the Seven Kings vote, Ms Gupta secured 2,227 votes, while her closest challenger - Conservative candidate Greta Rene - received 791.

Remaining candidates Andy Walker and Naveed Akbar, from the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition and Liberal Democrats respectively, secured 551 and 313 votes each.

Following the result, a visibly moved Ms Gupta said: "I was emotional because this shows that the people of Seven Kings trust me. All I want to is be there for them.

New Seven Kings councillor Pushpita Gupta. - Credit: Pushpita Gupta

"I know there are a few issues here, so my first act was to set up a meeting with leader Jas Athwal and residents. I hope this will happen in the coming weeks.

"I also want to continue encouraging the younger generation in Seven Kings to join the Labour Party. We can achieve so much together."

Turnout for this election was 40pc, with 3,921 votes cast (including spoiled ballots).