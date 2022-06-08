The surviving German Shepherd puppy found at Seven Kings Park was taken to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment - Credit: RSPCA

Two "very weak and sick" German Shepherd puppies were found in a cardboard box dumped in a hedge at Seven Kings Park.

One of the young dogs died after they were discovered by someone watching a game of cricket nearby on Sunday afternoon (June 5).

The surviving puppy is being treated by the RSPCA as the animal welfare charity appeals for information about the black and tan coloured dogs.

RSPCA inspector Philip Heyes, who was called out to collect them, said: "The puppies are only around five weeks old and both were very weak and sick.

"(The passerby) contacted us and went back to the park to check on them but, sadly, the second puppy had already died.

"When I went to collect them, the male was collapsed on top of his dead sibling; it was heartbreaking."

The other pup was rushed to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment.

Mr Heyes added: "He’s still on a drip and is receiving round-the-clock care.

"Thankfully his temperature has come down and he’s starting to eat on his own so I really hope he pulls through."

The puppy - nicknamed Truffle by nurses taking care of him - remains in RSPCA care.

He will stay at the hospital until he is better and already has a potential new home lined up.

The puppy remains in RSPCA care - Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is now investigating who is responsible for abandoning the vulnerable dogs in such a weak state.

Mr Heyes said: "I’d like to speak to anyone who knows where these puppies have come from or who may have seen anything suspicious in the park on Sunday afternoon.

"These pups were too young to be separated from their mother and were clearly not in a good way, so to abandon them to fend for themselves is awful.

"I’m now concerned about their mother and any other littermates who could also need veterinary treatment."

Anyone with information that could assist the RSPCA is asked to call the appeal line on 0300 123 8018.