Police called to injured person in Ilford home discover two people dead inside

PUBLISHED: 15:31 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 29 August 2019

A stock police image. (Picture: Met Police)

Police officers have cordoned off a house in Ilford this afternoon after they received reports of a person injured and discovered a man and a woman dead inside the property.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to a house on The Drive in Ilford at 12.57pm on Thursday, August 29 "following a report of an injured person".

The spokeswoman added: "Officers, London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Service attended and found a man and a woman who were both declared deceased.

"Work is underway to establish their identities."

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to "reports of an incident" at a residential address in The Drive at 1.03pm.

She added: "We sent two ambulance crews, three medics in cars, a medic on a motorbike and an incident response officer to the scene.

"Sadly, two people were pronounced dead at the scene."

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests have been made.

Police enquiries continue.

