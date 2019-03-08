Investigation launched as two dead dogs found in River Roding

The bodies of two dogs were found dumped in the River Roding on seperate occasions this month. Archant

An animal welfare charity has launched an investigation after the bodies of two dogs were found dumped in the River Roding.

Volunteers from Find N Seek dog rescue group discovered the body of a one-year-old lurcher in a shallow tributary of the River Roding on April 3 and then came across another only five days later.

“They didn't die in the stream because it was only a few inches of water,” said the group's founder Shelagh Savage. “Probably someone dumped them there. It is devastating.”

This news comes after her volunteers also came across the burned body of a dog, believed-to-be doused in petrol, in a Wanstead woodland – as the Recorder reported last week.

Ms Savage encourages volunteers to join her cause through her Facebook group.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “We we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously with a dog in that area. Unfortunately the dogs were not micro-chipped so we have not been able to trace any owner at this stage and we have not received any information from witnesses who may have seen what happened to the dogs.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 0300 1234 999.