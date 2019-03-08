Search

Hainault car crash: New North Road closed after car hits lamppost

PUBLISHED: 18:06 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 08 July 2019

New North Road has been closed following a car crash in Hainault on Monday, July 8. Picture: Google Maps

New North Road has been closed following a car crash in Hainault on Monday, July 8. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Hainault road has been closed after two cars crashed with one hitting a nearby lamppost.

The London Fire Brigade was called at around 4pm today (Monday, July 8) to reports of a collision in New North Road.

Two cars crashed into one another and one went on to hit a lamppost.

One person involved in the crash was taken to hospital, however their injuries are not thought to be serious.

New North Road is closed to allow the emergency services to deal with recovery of the car.

