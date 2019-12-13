Search

Glamorous tv stars raise £42,700 for Woodford Green hospice as Greg Shepherd braves the shave

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 December 2019

Haven House Children's Hospice's charity ball raised £42,700. Picture: Ben McCabe

Archant

Reality TV stars Billie and Greg Shepherd were joined by a host of celebrities in a spectacular evening of fundraising for Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green.

The couple, who are ambassadors of the charity, organised the fundraising dinner and were joined by friends and family at Alec's Restaurant in Brentwood, Essex, on Sunday December 8 for the glitzy event

The star-studded line-up included Billie's sister Samantha Faiers and her partner Paul Knightley, Suzie Wells, Luisa Zissman, Danielle Armstrong and Ferne McCann.

The highlight of the evening, and which came as a surprise for guests, was when Greg took a hit for the team and shaved off all his hair to raise funds for the hospice that cares for seriously ill children and their families.

Greg was sat down in the middle of the room as a crowd swarmed around him.

Auctioneer Luisa Zissman did a great job at getting the guests bidding so they could have their turn with the shaver.

Billie later shared a picture of herself with Greg before he'd had his head shaved, captioned: "Here's to @havenhousech our first ever charity fundraising event thank you to everyone that has come to support us (ps. Last pic together with my husband with hair @gregory_shep)".

Guests watched a short video of three-year-old Annabelle Thomas, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy and who receives support from the hospice.

The hospice has been vital in providing her with physiotherapy and support at home.

The video touched a nerve with guests in the room, whose generosity helped raise £42,700 from the evening.

Billie and Greg have supported the hospice for several years and were announced earlier this year as its ambassadors.

Billie, said that now she has her own children, Nelly, five, and Arthur, two, the charity feels even closer to her heart.

She added: "Haven House is an amazing charity. It is one of the most inspiring places.

"We have been impressed and moved during our visits and we have loved getting to know the children and families.

"This is a very special local charity, helping children and families facing the toughest challenges, and I think Haven House deserves all of our support."

Guests enjoyed a three-course meal, raffle, auction and entertainment from Essex's finest including Luke Burr, former The Voice contestant Moni Tivony, CJ Sax and Bongo Ben.

Director of income generation at Haven House Pushpinder Gill added: "Haven House provides crucial support to families during the most difficult of times.

"We are only able to exist thanks to the generosity and support of our local community.

"My heartfelt thanks to Billie and Greg for such a spectacular occasion.

"The money raised tonight will help us reach more families and make sure they get all the support they need, so they can make the most of every moment together."

