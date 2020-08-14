Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions Archant

An Ilford woman has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition and she wants to highlight her home country Turks and Caicos.

Farrah is a recent biology graduate from the University of Portsmouth and is representing Turks and Caicos, where she was born. Picture: @mediacustomproductions Farrah is a recent biology graduate from the University of Portsmouth and is representing Turks and Caicos, where she was born. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

Farrah Grant, 22, is passionate about supporting education for people in underprivileged communities and that was solidified when she did a youth volunteering trip in Nepal in 2016.

She said: “When I was there I saw the disparity between the children and I wanted to do something to help.”

She raised more than £1,000 for VSO ICS, which supplies educational programmes around the world, and for the Mills Institute, a school in Turks and Caicos,

Farrah has never entered a pageant before but she said she was drawn to the mission of Miss Caribbean UK - “positively promoting the Caribbean”.

The finals will be held in the fashion district of Fonthill Road in Finsbury Park on September 27.