Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK
PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 August 2020
An Ilford woman has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition and she wants to highlight her home country Turks and Caicos.
Farrah Grant, 22, is passionate about supporting education for people in underprivileged communities and that was solidified when she did a youth volunteering trip in Nepal in 2016.
She said: “When I was there I saw the disparity between the children and I wanted to do something to help.”
She raised more than £1,000 for VSO ICS, which supplies educational programmes around the world, and for the Mills Institute, a school in Turks and Caicos,
Farrah has never entered a pageant before but she said she was drawn to the mission of Miss Caribbean UK - “positively promoting the Caribbean”.
The finals will be held in the fashion district of Fonthill Road in Finsbury Park on September 27.
