Young Citizen: Seven Kings apprentice one of six selected from hundreds for engineering scheme

Bilaal Haider was one of six young people selected from across the country for an engineering programme. Picture: Tunstall Apprenticeship scheme Archant

A Seven Kings apprentice who was one of six young people selected from across the country for the engineering programme is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019. Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

Hundreds of applications were received for Tunstall Healthcare and the company worked with The Engineering Trust, a charity established to promote and deliver high quality apprenticeships, to create a shortlist for interview.

The final six were selected, including Bilaal Haider, and began their apprenticeships on September 16.

The Tunstall apprentices will spend one day a week at college, studying over four years for a Level 3 BTEC diploma in electrical engineering.

The remainder of the week will be spent working in the field under the supervision of experienced Tunstall engineers.

Bilaal Haider, second from left, was one of six apprentices chosen from across the country. Picture: Tunstall Healthcare Bilaal Haider, second from left, was one of six apprentices chosen from across the country. Picture: Tunstall Healthcare

Each apprentice will have a dedicated mentor to support them as they train.

You may also want to watch:

Bilaal, 18, who is working across north London, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to earn and learn at the same time.

"The job is really varied. I wake up and I'm eager to go and get started.

Bilaal Haider was one of six young people selected from across the country for an engineering programme. Picture: Tunstall Apprenticeship scheme Bilaal Haider was one of six young people selected from across the country for an engineering programme. Picture: Tunstall Apprenticeship scheme

"Engineering is the ideal career for me, and it's great to be able to combine studying with practical work, where I can benefit from the years of experience of professional engineers at a market-leading, innovative firm like Tunstall.

"It was on the day of the interview that they gave me the job. I'm really appreciative of the opportunity. Being the only one from London, it's a pretty great feeling."

The Young Citizen series celebrates the young people of Redbridge. Each month a winner is chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.