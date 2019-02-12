Search

Tudor Simionov: Fourth man charged with murder of Ilford bouncer in Park Lane

PUBLISHED: 07:26 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 18 February 2019

Tudor Simionov, 33 from Ilford was working in Mayfair on New Year's Day when he was stabbed to death.

Photo: @MPSWestminster

A fourth man has been charged on suspicion of murdering an Ilford bouncer in central London on New Year’s Day.

Murder detectives want to speak to Ossama Hamed about the death of Tudor Simionov in Park Lane on New Year's Day.

Tudor Simionov, 33, died after being stabbed following an incident at Fountain House, Park Lane, at around 5.35am on January 1.

Three men and a woman also received knife injuries during the attack; they have all been released from hospital.

Nor Aden Hamada, 23, of no fixed abode, was arrested at Gatwick airport on Sunday (February 17) following a police appeal.

He was taken to a London police station for questioning before being charged with murder, four counts of grevious bodily harm (GBH) and violent disorder.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (February 18).

Three men - Haroon Akram, 25; Adam Khalil, 20; and 23-year-old Adam Elshalakany - were also been charged with Mr Simionov’s murder last month.

They each also face four counts of GBH and one count of violent disorder.

All three were remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives are still appealing for information to help trace Ossama Hamed, 25, in connection with this case.

An image of Hamed has been released by police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hamed or who has information that could assist this investigation, including any footage from that morning, is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 358 0300 and quote 3276/1Jan or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For an immediate sighting of Hamed please dial 999.

