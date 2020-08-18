Search

Extra food collection at Tesco stores in Redbridge to support increased pressure on food banks

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 18 August 2020

Tesco stores in Redbridge will be holding an extra food collection on August 20-22 to support charities badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Richard Lee

Tesco stores in Redbridge will be holding an extra food collection on August 20-22 to support charities badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Richard Lee

2019 © RICHARD LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/Comic Relief

Tesco stores across Redbridge will hold an extra summer food collection to support the Trussell Trust and FareShare as they respond to an increased demand for food in the wake of the pandemic.

From August 20 to 22 special donation points will be put up at every Tesco Superstore and Extra store in the borough, with customers asked to donate essential items of long-life food.

Tesco will top up all customer donations with an additional 20per cent donation in cash to the two charities.

The collection has been organised in direct response to the extra pressures placed on the food banks and community groups which the charities are supporting throughout the pandemic.

FareShare has seen its highest ever demand for food whilst the Trussell Trust has seen need at food banks in its network soar by more than 80pc.

Lia Leonis, the Trussell Trust’s area manager for north London, said: “Over the last few months, we’ve been truly humbled to see how much people in Redbridge are willing to give and the difference this can make when someone is in crisis.

You may also want to watch:

“As we look to the coming months, more people than ever are likely to need to use a food bank.

“This isn’t right. Everyone should be able to afford their own food.

“Every donation made during Tesco’s summer food collection will help food banks in our network provide the best possible emergency help to people referred at an uncertain time.”

Rachel Ledwith, FareShare’s development manager, added: “Applications from charities and community groups needing vital food supplies have tripled since the start of the lockdown.

“The crisis is far from over and we are incredibly thankful to Tesco for running this emergency food collection as it will ensure we can continue to support frontline charities helping to feed those who are most vulnerable right now.”

The two food charities have already been aided by Tesco as part of a £30m package of community support in response to the pandemic.

The extra summer food collection is in addition to the pre-Christmas food collection Tesco holds annually for FareShare and the Trussell Trust in November.

It will take place from store opening on Thursday, August 20, to store closing on Saturday, August 22.

