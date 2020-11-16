Tesco food collection across Redbridge helps support charities during unprecendented time of need

The Tesco Food Collection is running from November 16-21 across stores in Redbridge.

Shoppers across Redbridge are being urged to donate to the UK’s biggest food collection and support the Trussell Trust and FareShare as they help people in crisis amid the Covid-19 pandemic this Christmas.

The collection is the largest in the UK and supports charities the Trussell Trust and Fareshare.

The Tesco Food Collection takes place every year, but this year’s collection is more vital than ever.

It comes as the Trussell Trust food banks and community groups across the UK who get food from Fareshare face an unprecedented need for supplies.

The collection launches in Tesco Express stores today (November 16) and in large stores from Thursday, November 19.

Customers have until the evening of Saturday, November 21 to donate long-life food in store.

Last year generous shoppers donated more than three million meals-worth of food during the collection.

Tesco will once again be topping up the value of donations with an additional 20 percent in cash.

“Every year Tesco customers in Ilford are incredibly generous,” said Tesco’s head of community Claire De Silva.

“But this year is not a normal year, and the two charities we work with need to provide more food than ever this Christmas.

“A single tin of tuna or vegetables may not seem like much to give, but if enough people make a small donation then together those donations can make a really big difference to people who need our help this winter.

“Tesco will top up the value of every tin, packet or carton given with an extra 20pc in cash, helping food banks across the UK to keep the lights on this Christmas and FareShare vans to deliver food to people who really need it.”

The Trussell Trust’s network of food banks is expected to give out six emergency food parcels to people in crisis every minute this winter.

Its chief executive Emma Revie said: “The pandemic has shown the power of what happens when we stand together in the face of adversity and how much people are willing to give in order to support their local community.”