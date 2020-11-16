Search

Advanced search

Tesco food collection across Redbridge helps support charities during unprecendented time of need

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 November 2020

The Tesco Food Collection is running from November 16-21 across stores in Redbridge. Picture by Gustavo Valiente / Parsons Media

The Tesco Food Collection is running from November 16-21 across stores in Redbridge. Picture by Gustavo Valiente / Parsons Media

©2020 Gustavo Valiente / Parsons Media

Shoppers across Redbridge are being urged to donate to the UK’s biggest food collection and support the Trussell Trust and FareShare as they help people in crisis amid the Covid-19 pandemic this Christmas.

The collection is the largest in the UK and supports charities the Trussell Trust and Fareshare.Picture: Beattie GroupThe collection is the largest in the UK and supports charities the Trussell Trust and Fareshare.Picture: Beattie Group

The Tesco Food Collection takes place every year, but this year’s collection is more vital than ever.

It comes as the Trussell Trust food banks and community groups across the UK who get food from Fareshare face an unprecedented need for supplies.

The collection launches in Tesco Express stores today (November 16) and in large stores from Thursday, November 19.

Customers have until the evening of Saturday, November 21 to donate long-life food in store.

Baxter's Court toilets in Hackney were recognised by the Loo of the Year Awards. Picture: Baxter's CourtBaxter's Court toilets in Hackney were recognised by the Loo of the Year Awards. Picture: Baxter's Court

Last year generous shoppers donated more than three million meals-worth of food during the collection.

You may also want to watch:

Tesco will once again be topping up the value of donations with an additional 20 percent in cash.

“Every year Tesco customers in Ilford are incredibly generous,” said Tesco’s head of community Claire De Silva.

“But this year is not a normal year, and the two charities we work with need to provide more food than ever this Christmas.

“A single tin of tuna or vegetables may not seem like much to give, but if enough people make a small donation then together those donations can make a really big difference to people who need our help this winter.

“Tesco will top up the value of every tin, packet or carton given with an extra 20pc in cash, helping food banks across the UK to keep the lights on this Christmas and FareShare vans to deliver food to people who really need it.”

The Trussell Trust’s network of food banks is expected to give out six emergency food parcels to people in crisis every minute this winter.

Its chief executive Emma Revie said: “The pandemic has shown the power of what happens when we stand together in the face of adversity and how much people are willing to give in order to support their local community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham boss Beard ‘sorry’ to see his side go unrewarded against Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion's Libby Bance (left) and West Ham United's Laura Vetterlein battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says poor defending proved costly at Colchester

Louis Dennis, Leyton Orient under pressure from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Tesco food collection across Redbridge helps support charities during unprecendented time of need

The Tesco Food Collection is running from November 16-21 across stores in Redbridge. Picture by Gustavo Valiente / Parsons Media

Quiz master Ben Shephard to host festive quiz for Haven House Children’s Hospice

TV presenter Ben Shephard is hosting a festive virtual quiz to raise money for Haven House Children's Hospice. Picture: PA/Lia Toby

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA