Best places around Ilford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor

Published: 12:35 PM August 26, 2021

A list of places to grab coffee or cake around Ilford according to TripAdvisor. - Credit: PA

Whether you’re looking for a hearty breakfast with a strong cup of coffee or a spot to enjoy afternoon tea with friends, the Ilford area has you more than covered.

Here is a list of some of the most highly rated places on TripAdvisor to enjoy a hot drink and snack in and around Ilford.

1. Greater London Coffee House

This café on Cranbrook Road is rated 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

One happy reviewer said: “The cake stands were beautiful, the coffee house is beautiful, and the food was delicious.

“You choose your sandwiches from the menu, and they bring them up on the stand with gorgeous little cakes and tarts, and lovely fresh fruit, and then they bring out scones and toasted teacakes.”

2. Valentines Park Café

Set in the middle of the park, near both the boating lake and the children’s playground, this café is rated 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

It serves vegetarian and halal-friendly food and many reviewers commented on it being “spotlessly clean”.

One said: “I am so impressed with the staff and owner of the café with the care they are taking to ensure customers are as safe as they can be in these difficult times."

Another reviewer suggested that it would be a great place to grab a cuppa after the park run, which takes place every Saturday morning.

3. Marino’s Café and Sandwich Bar

You can find Marino’s Café and Sandwich Bar in High Street, Barkingside.

The café serves paninis, wraps, salt beef, eggs benedict and more, and reviewers say it is a great place to grab some breakfast.

Many reviewers commented on the sizeable portions and friendly service and it received an overall TripAdvisor rating of 4 out of 5.

4. Cocoa Latte

Visitors to this café in Beehive Lane, Redbridge commented on the friendliness of the staff and the comfortable leather seating.

They sell halal-friendly food, including paninis and wraps, and are rated 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer said it was their favourite place for a chai latte, saying: “No one makes it better than Cocoa Latte.

“Staff are polite, friendly and give you a more personal feel to your coffee experience,” they added.

5. Gardener’s Cottage Café

Set within the Victorian walled garden near Valentines Mansion, reviewers commented that the location was beautiful in summer and winter alike.

“When walking in the park this is a nice place to go and have lunch or a snack,” said one.

The café, rated 3.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, serves soup and sandwiches as well as hot drinks.