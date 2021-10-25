Where to go for Italian food in Redbridge, according to TripAdvisor

Published: 11:30 AM October 25, 2021

From pizza to pasta and everything in between, few cuisines have a more dominant place in the British diet than Italian.

So, whether you are looking for a tasty takeaway pizza or a fancy wine-paired meal out, here is our list of some of the best Italian eateries in the borough, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

Pizzeria Bel-Sit in High Road, Woodford - Credit: Google

Pizzeria Bel-sit

This pizzeria in High Road, Woodford, was praised by reviewers for its “warm and friendly service”.

The restaurant averaged four stars on TripAdvisor from more than 350 reviewers, and one impressed diner said the lobster spaghetti would be their last meal.

It is open between noon and 2.30pm and again 6pm to 10.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday. On Monday, it is open 6pm to 10.30pm.

Rosso Restaurant, based near Woodford tube station - Credit: Google

Rosso Restaurant

Situated opposite Woodford Tube station, Rosso serves a range of authentic Italian options, including calzones, chicken milanese and a range of antipasto.

One reviewer called it “the best Italian restaurant in Woodford”.

Another loyal customer, returning to the restaurant after the lockdown, said it had “lost none of its warmth or quality”.

The restaurant offers takeaway and delivery and is open from Tuesday to Saturday between noon and 3pm, and again 6pm to 11pm. On Sunday, it is open 12.30pm to 10pm.

Luigi's Restaurant, in Beehive Lane, Gants Hill - Credit: Google

Luigi’s

As well as its “amazingly traditional tasty Italian food”, Luigi’s received praise for its “wonderful” and “attentive” service and its affordable menu.

The restaurant in Beehive Lane, Gants Hill, averaged four stars from more than 200 reviews.

It is open Monday to Friday between 11am and 3pm, and again 4.30pm to 10pm. At the weekend, it is open 11am to 10pm.

Divino in Cranbrook Road - Credit: Google

Divino Wine Bar

This restaurant and wine bar in Cranbrook Road has five stars on TripAdvisor, though based on just 25 reviews so far.

While it is praised for its “incredible” and “authentic” Italian food, reviewers are even more impressed by its “great selection of wine”.

One reviewer said of the sommelier: “[His] knowledge of the wine available was good as he found me a red wine I enjoyed, I could probably have the bottle!"

Eatalian Woodford / Chigwell

This Italian restaurant in Chigwell Road, Woodford, was praised for the high quality of its pizza.

Averaging 4.5 stars, based on 33 reviews, this eatery impressed diners with its “authentic”, “thin and crispy” pizzas with “fresh toppings”.

Customers described the portions as “huge” and said the service was “exteremly friendly and polite”.

An impressed reviewer said: “If you enjoy an authentic pizza, this is the place to get one from!”

Takeaway is offered and the restaurant is open Tuesday to Sunday, 5om to 9.40pm.