Best places to enjoy a Sunday roast in Woodford and Wanstead, according to TripAdvisor

Published: 10:24 AM October 6, 2021

Where's the best place to go for your Sunday treat? - Credit: PA

There are few dishes more iconic in the UK than the Sunday roast.

Here are some of the top spots in Woodford and Wanstead to enjoy some roasties, according to reviews website TripAdvisor.

The Royal Oak Pub & Kitchen

Welcoming both walk-ins and reservations, this Hale End Road pub in Woodford Green promises its Sunday carvery “will not be beaten on freshness and quality”.

Many TripAdvisor reviewers agreed, with the pub picking up a 4.5 out of five rating.

One reviewer described it as a “beautifully decorated and comfortable pub with restaurant area behind, excellent quality food”.

Some reviewers said the portions could be bigger for the price.

Travellers Friend

Receiving a 4.5 out of five rating, this pub in High Road, Woodford, was praised for the quality of its service as well as its food.

One reviewer said the Sunday roast “never fails to delight”, offering “lovely fresh vegetables, really good roast potatoes”.

Customers have a choice of beef, chicken, pork or mushroom and cashew nut Wellington; they are served with garlic and rosemary roasted potatoes, lemon and thyme roasted carrots and parsnips, braised red cabbage, Yorkshire pudding and red wine gravy

Some reviewers noted the pub’s size meant getting a table can be a challenge.

Crown & Crooked Billet

Reviewers praised the “attentive” service and recent refurbishments at this pub in Cross Road, Woodford.

Reviewers gave the pub 4.5 out of five.

The Crown & Crooked Billet serves a wide range of roast options, including beef, pork, lamb, turkey, and mushroom Wellington.

Each comes with a Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, mash, a roast parsnip, red onion and carrot medley, Savoy cabbage and peas and lashings of rich beef gravy, as well as the option of add-ons such as pigs-in-blankets and stuffing.

Railway Bell

This Greene King pub in George Lane South, Woodford, was praised for its “friendly atmosphere” and the high-quality of service, garnering it a 4.5 out of five rating.

Customers can choose between beef and turkey, with a vegetarian option of beetroot, sweet potato and butternut squash tart.

All are served with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, cauliflower cheese, stuffing, a Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

The Duke Wanstead

One happy customer of the Nightingale Lane establishment said it was: “Honestly the tastiest roast dinner I think I’ve ever had.”

The pub’s kitchen offers lamb, pork, beef, chicken, and a vegetable Wellington made from sweet potatoes, butter beans, lentils and courgetti.

Each comes with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, seasonal greens, parsnips and red wine gravy (with vegan versions served with the vegetable Wellington).