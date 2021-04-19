Tributes to police officer killed in Ilford on 26th anniversary of death
- Credit: Archant
The East Area's top police officer paid tribute to Pc Phillip Walters on the 26th anniversary of his death.
Pc Walters was shot and killed while on duty in Ilford on April 18 1995.
Last year Scotland Yard was planning on having a large memorial ceremony for the slain police officer, who died aged 28, but it had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
East Area commander Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman said: “It’s extremely important for us to remember fallen colleagues and Phillip made a huge impression in the short time he was at Ilford.
"Despite the passage of time, his loss is still felt today and certainly by those that knew him well.
“With the refurbishment of Ilford Police Station nearly complete, we were able to re-dedicate our conference room in his name and hold a small memorial event with the family and the commissioner.
"The thoughts of everyone here at East Area are with Phillip’s family at this time."
Pc Walters had joined the Met in September 1993 and was posted to Ilford in February 1994.
It was during a late shift at Ilford on April 18, 1995 that Pc Walters and his colleague Pc Derek Shepherd attended a disturbance at a house in Empress Avenue.
As they tried to arrest a man, Pc Walters was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries.
Pc Shepherd was also injured as he risked his own life by struggling to hold onto the suspect until help arrived.
“We found these three guys beating up this man,” explained Pc Shepherd, speaking to the Recorder at the 20th anniversary.
“I managed to cuff one and then we tackled another, and then this guy came out from the top of the stairs and just started firing.”
Pc Walters’ killer was convicted of manslaughter and left prison on parole several years ago.
A plaque, funded by Recorder readers, was placed in Valentines Park shortly after his death.