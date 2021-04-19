News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Tributes to police officer killed in Ilford on 26th anniversary of death

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 2:40 PM April 19, 2021   
Pc Phillip Walters, who was shot dead on April 18 1995.

Pc Phillip Walters, who was shot dead on April 18 1995. - Credit: Archant

The East Area's top police officer paid tribute to Pc Phillip Walters on the 26th anniversary of his death.

Pc Walters was shot and killed while on duty in Ilford on April 18 1995.

Last year Scotland Yard was planning on having a large memorial ceremony for the slain police officer, who died aged 28, but it had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

The plaque at Valentines Park for Pc Walters

The plaque at Valentines Park for Pc Walters which was funded by Ilford Recorder readers. - Credit: Roy Chacko

East Area commander Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman said: “It’s extremely important for us to remember fallen colleagues and Phillip made a huge impression in the short time he was at Ilford.

"Despite the passage of time, his loss is still felt today and certainly by those that knew him well.

“With the refurbishment of Ilford Police Station nearly complete, we were able to re-dedicate our conference room in his name and hold a small memorial event with the family and the commissioner.

You may also want to watch:

"The thoughts of everyone here at East Area are with Phillip’s family at this time."

Pc Walters had joined the Met in September 1993 and was posted to Ilford in February 1994.

The PC Walters conference room in Ilford Police Station

The conference room in Ilford Police Station has been re-dedicated to Pc Walters and the Met held a small memorial event with the family and the commissioner. - Credit: MPS

Most Read

  1. 1 95pc of children get place at first or second choice primary school
  2. 2 Two men assaulted with pole after car driven into them
  3. 3 Fairlop Waters, numbers, NHS and child exploitation
  1. 4 Two men arrested after kidnapping in broad daylight in South Woodford
  2. 5 Pedestrian suffers 'life-threatening head injury' in Redbridge collision
  3. 6 Have you seen Chantel, 15, missing from Ilford?
  4. 7 Hainault teen lands coveted slot on dance touring company
  5. 8 Police officer sacked after 'encouraging friend to lie about collision'
  6. 9 Man charged with murder after elderly woman found dead in bathtub in Clayhall home
  7. 10 Man in hospital after car flips over in Wanstead

It was during a late shift at Ilford on April 18, 1995 that Pc Walters and his colleague Pc Derek Shepherd attended a disturbance at a house in Empress Avenue.

As they tried to arrest a man, Pc Walters was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries.

Pc Shepherd was also injured as he risked his own life by struggling to hold onto the suspect until help arrived.

The plaque for PC Phillip Walters in Empress Avenue.

The plaque for PC Phillip Walters in Empress Avenue. - Credit: Archant

“We found these three guys beating up this man,” explained Pc Shepherd, speaking to the Recorder at the 20th anniversary.

“I managed to cuff one and then we tackled another, and then this guy came out from the top of the stairs and just started firing.”

Pc Walters’ killer was convicted of manslaughter and left prison on parole several years ago.

A plaque, funded by Recorder readers, was placed in Valentines Park shortly after his death.

Metropolitan Police
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brook Way, Chigwell

Crime

Two men arrested in Chigwell on suspicion of kidnap

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
David Christof, landford of The Prince of Wales, Green Lane, Ilford, is opening but said it's a very

Lockdown Easing

Ilford business owners adjust to new world on reopening

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Princes Road attempted murder

Crime

Barkingside axe attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Some refuse collections will be suspended. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council

Waste reduction campaign launches in Redbridge

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus