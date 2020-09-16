Search

Police constable killed in motorbike crash on way to work on border of Redbridge and Waltham Forest

PUBLISHED: 14:53 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 16 September 2020

Pc Chris Miller was killed in a motorbike accident on his way to work in Waltham Forest on the border of Redbridge. Picture: Met Police Federation

Tributes have been paid to a police officer killed in a motorbike crash on his way to work.

Metropolitan Police Constable Chris Miller died in the incident in Woodford New Road, in Waltham Forest, just over the border from Redbridge, just before 5.10am on Tuesday.

His death came after warnings over the number of police officers killed in road accidents when commuting.

Earlier this month a national police safety review in England and Wales showed that of 92 officers who died between 2008 and 2019, 39 were killed in road accidents while travelling to or from work.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council has commissioned research including whether the trend is linked to shift work.

Speaking after the news of Pc Miller’s death, Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: “This is tragic news. We are always devastated when we lose a member of the Metropolitan Police family.

“Our thoughts go out to all Chris’s family, friends and close colleagues at this time.”

Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales John Apter said: “Such sad news, thoughts are with Chris’s family and friends.”

An investigation has been launched into the crash.

Detective Constable Dustin Irribarren who is leading the inquiry said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who tried to help the victim and who have spoken to us.

“I am urging anyone who was in the vicinity of the incident at that time to please check your dash-cam footage.

“If you have any footage of this incident, or saw what happened, please get in touch and help us piece together what happened.”

Anyone with footage or information can call police on 020 8597 4874 or 101. or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 983/15 Sept.

