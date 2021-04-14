Tributes to former Hainault councillor and policeman who served during King's Cross fire

Published: 11:22 AM April 14, 2021

Tributes have been paid to a former Hainault councillor of 12 years who also worked with the British Transport Police, where he was on duty during the King's Cross fire.

Edward Griffin died at the age of 75 on January 31 at Saint Francis Hospice following a short illness.

He was first elected in May 2002 and briefly became an independent member in April 2004, but re-joined the Conservative Party in June 2004.

In February 2014 he resigned from the Conservative group and joined UKIP, losing his seat in the election later that year.

Former Redbridge Conservative group leader Paul Canal expressed his sadness at Edward's death and paid tribute to his service and dedication.

Cllr Canal said: "Ted served the public with distinction throughout his life, including during his career with the British Transport Police. He was actually on duty during the King's Cross fire in 1987, a tragedy that affected him deeply.

"It was typical of Ted that in retirement he chose to spend his time serving the constituents of Hainault as their councillor, rather than putting his feet up. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Cllr Linda Huggett, current leader of the Conservative group in Redbridge, said she was personally sad when Edward decided to leave the party but understood his reasons for doing so.

She said: "He was always a hard-working councillor for his local community and a man who stood by his values and beliefs.

"He was very affable and liked by his peers on the council, with whom he got on well.

"The Conservative group wish to express our sincere condolences to his widow Janet on her sad loss."

A spokesperson for Redbridge Council said: “We are sorry to hear of the death of Edward Griffin. He served as a councillor in Redbridge for 12 years and we thank him for his service and dedication to the borough and local government.”

During his time on the council, he was chair of the licensing committee from 2007 to 2009 and also chair of the area three committee - which covers Fairlop, Fullwell and Hainault - in 2007/8.

He is survived by his wife Janet, his sons Robert and Mark and grandson Liam.