Tributes to former Fairlop councillor who has died of coronavirus

Brian Lambert was a Fairlop councillor for eight years. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

Friends and colleagues of former Fairlop councillor Brian Lambert have paid tribute after he died of coronavirus.

Brian, who served as Conservative councillor for Fairlop from 2006-2018, died last week in King George Hospital. He is survived by his widow Maureen and children.

Brian decided to step down from Redbridge Council in 2018 as health problems made it difficult for him to continue working.

The leader of Redbridge Conservative Group, Cllr Linda Huggett said: “Brian was a true gentleman and a really nice person, dedicated to public service and to our borough.

“He was a stalwart supporter of the Save Oakfield campaign.

“We will all remember him with fondness as he was a very kind man and deeply cared about the residents in his community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Maureen and family at this very sad time.”

Cllr Paul Canal, former leader of the Redbridge Conservative Group, said he was deeply saddened to learn the news.

“Brian was not only a councillor diligently serving his residents in Redbridge, he dedicated his life to public service with a distinguished career at the GLC as a senior officer.

“He was also committed to improving the lives of young people and was an active supporter of the 241 ATC branch in Woodford.

“His generation epitomised selflessness and public service, qualities that are coming to the fore again during this terrible crisis that has taken his life.”

During former councillor Thomas Chan’s mayoral year from 2009-2010 Brian served as deputy mayor.

Mr Chan said: “He was a gentleman through and through. Someone who’s always true to his beliefs and principles.

“He was trustworthy as a colleague.

“Above all, his honesty and easygoing nature are qualities which I will treasure always.”

David Martin, chairman of the Fairlop Heritage Group, knew Brian for more than 10 years, first as a councillor, a supporter and then as a friend.

He said: “As deputy mayor, and an ex-serviceman, Brian attended our first Remembrance ceremony at Fairlop and continued to do so after he retired.

“He once related a tale of a Caribbean cruise, when their ship had to search for a man overboard and lost a day’s sailing.

“He thought this the right thing to do, despite protests from other passengers.

“This is the measure of the man, who always had the best intentions.

“He will be sadly missed.”

Ilford North Labour MP Wes Streeting tweeted: “Very sad to have learned that former Fairlop councillor Brian Lambert has passed away.

“He represented Fairlop for the Conservative Party from 2006 until 2018.

“Sending thoughts and prayers to his wife Maureen, his family and friends.”

A Redbridge Council spokesman said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brian Lambert, who served as a Fairlop ward councillor for eight years. Our sincere thoughts and condolences go out to the family of Mr Lambert at this very difficult time.”

Brian’s widow Maureen plans to have a memorial service for him after the coronavirus pandemic is over.