Tributes left to 22-year-old from Manor Park who died after being hit by a car in Ilford Hill

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 22 February 2019

Ilford Hill.

Tributes have been left to a 22-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Ilford Hill.

Last Sunday (February 17) officers were called at around 7.20pm to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

Today (Friday, February 22) police named the victim as George Cristian Ciortan, from Manor Park.

George was treated at the scene and taken to an east London hospital where he sadly died later that day.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene; no arrests have been made.

Flowers and candles have been left at the scene.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses to the collision or who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Show Job Lists