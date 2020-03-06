Tributes paid to 'spritual diplomat' and co-founder of Redbridge Faith Forum

Faith leaders and friends expressed tributes to one of the founders of the Redbridge Faith Forum who died last week.

Jacquie Grieve, who was known as a "spiritual diplomat", died in her sleep on Monday, February 24 following a short illness.

Jacquie was a stalwart of the community who touched the hearts of many people through her work with the faith forum.

Karen Kent of the forum said Jacquie "worked tirelessly to promote respect and understanding within all the communities in Redbridge."

Jacquie cofounded the faith forum in 2003 and in 2006 oversaw its registration as a charity.

She served continuously as a trustee, and was the chairwoman from 2010-2017.

Harmander Singh said: "The first two words that come to mind when I think of Jacquie is spiritual diplomat.

"She really knew how to balance all the different faiths' interests and keep them together and focused.

"She was deeply committed to her own faith while also appreciating that society is made up of many people of different faiths and though they may believe slightly different things, they're all connected."

Father Gareth Jones added: "Jacquie Grieve was one of those people and faces that I came quickly to equate with Ilford life when I moved here 10 years ago.

"If there was anything happening for the good of the people of Ilford, Jacquie would always seem to be involved in it, or behind it, or gently encouraging it.

"She was a faithful Christian who believed her faith called her to reach out well beyond her own religious tradition in a friendship and humanity.

"This was evident in her indefatigable work with the Redbridge Faith Forum and the annual Walk of Peace.

"Jacquie was a friend to many, and she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Rabbi David Hulbert reminisced about a recent trip to the Holy Land which Jacquie attended: "I learned a great deal from Jacquie's Christian faith, deep knowledge and genuine piety.

"Jacquie Grieve was a respected colleague and a good friend.

"Inspired by her own deep Catholic faith, she did more than anyone else to foster good and respectful relations between all the faiths in our borough, through the Redbridge Faiths Forum."

Mohammed Omer added that Jacquie was an exceptional person who was "full of love and kindness for anyone she came across.

"She truly was an inspiration for the community.

"She will be sadly missed."

Rabbi Larry Becker of Sukkat Shalom Reform Synagogue who worked with Jacquie for a decade at the faith forum said: "Jacquie was a religious person in the best sense of the word.

"She lived her faith through her integrity, honesty, courage and desire to understand and respect everyone, whatever their religion or lack there of.

"Jacquie's moral compass directed her own actions and she directed the Forum in a manner that brought honour to herself and the organisation.

"I will sorely miss Jacqui on a personal as well as a professional level."

Jacquie was an active member of St John the Baptist Parish and a member of the RC Deanery Pastoral Council.

Jacquie's funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Church, Wanstead Park Road on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00am.

Her family have requested no flowers but donations in her memory to be made to Brentwood Catholic Children's Society.