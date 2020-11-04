Search

Advanced search

How should we honour Covid victims? Have your say on a memorial proposal in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2020

Redbridge Council is putting together a living Covid-19 Memorial and asking the public to consult on the design. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Redbridge Council is putting together a living Covid-19 Memorial and asking the public to consult on the design. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

PA Wire/PA Images

Have your say on a new living Covid-19 memorial in Redbridge.

The council has put out an appeal for residents to voice their opinion on the designs for a proposed memorial which consists of three-quarters of a circle of birch trees with memorial benches.

There is also a proposal to have smaller commemorations in each of the 20 wards.

Deputy leader Kam Rai said: “We’ve seen the devastation Covid-19 has wreaked including the loss of friends and relatives in Redbridge.

“Putting together a living memorial, a place to remember, is something we know many of you have requested too, so we’re asking for your thoughts.”

As of Office of National Statistics data through October 27, a total of 339 people have died from Covid-19 in Redbridge since the start of the pandemic.

Give your input at https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/regen/covid-19-memorial/consultation/intro/ through December 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle

Construction begins on Mercato Ilford following delayed start

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Parents raise concerns about changes to sex education in Redbridge schools

The syllabus will come into effect next September, when new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Private companies could have say in how NHS money is spent in borough after CCG merger

CCGs are in charge of buying health services for their area from providers like hospitals, charities or private companies. Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle

Construction begins on Mercato Ilford following delayed start

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Parents raise concerns about changes to sex education in Redbridge schools

The syllabus will come into effect next September, when new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Private companies could have say in how NHS money is spent in borough after CCG merger

CCGs are in charge of buying health services for their area from providers like hospitals, charities or private companies. Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge manager Christou insists squad must remain fit in hope of December return

James Barlow of Redbridge and Jake Piper of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

How should we honour Covid victims? Have your say on a memorial proposal in Redbridge

Redbridge Council is putting together a living Covid-19 Memorial and asking the public to consult on the design. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Leyton Orient fall to late defeat away to Forest Green Rovers

Josh Wright of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Shop Local: Chadwell Heath businesses on battling the challenges of coronavirus

Ersan Aygan, who owns Bon Appetit cafe. Picture: Nadja Noel