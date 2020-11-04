How should we honour Covid victims? Have your say on a memorial proposal in Redbridge

Redbridge Council is putting together a living Covid-19 Memorial and asking the public to consult on the design. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown PA Wire/PA Images

Have your say on a new living Covid-19 memorial in Redbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council has put out an appeal for residents to voice their opinion on the designs for a proposed memorial which consists of three-quarters of a circle of birch trees with memorial benches.

There is also a proposal to have smaller commemorations in each of the 20 wards.

Deputy leader Kam Rai said: “We’ve seen the devastation Covid-19 has wreaked including the loss of friends and relatives in Redbridge.

“Putting together a living memorial, a place to remember, is something we know many of you have requested too, so we’re asking for your thoughts.”

As of Office of National Statistics data through October 27, a total of 339 people have died from Covid-19 in Redbridge since the start of the pandemic.

Give your input at https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/regen/covid-19-memorial/consultation/intro/ through December 14.