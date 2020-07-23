Ilford South MP quizzes Mayor of London on death in service payments for transport workers

The MP for Ilford South has reiterated calls for a death in service payment to be given to the families of transport workers who have died from coronavirus.

Questioning Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at yesterday’s (Wednesday, July 22) transport committee meeting, Sam Tarry referenced the death of ticket controller Belly Mujinga, saying: “Would you support some of the calls that are being made for ensuring that frontline transport workers actually get some of the same provisions, in terms of government support and support for death in service?”

Mr Tarry then asked if the mayor would endorse a similar life assurance scheme as was implemented for frontline healthcare workers in April.

Nodding in agreement, Mr Khan said he has already checked with private bus operators who work with TfL to “make sure they are looked after”.

He added: “No amount of money can bring that person back but families do need support.”