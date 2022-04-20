Uber to request locations for new electric charging points in Redbridge

The location of dozens of planned electric charging points in Redbridge will be influenced by requests from Uber and its drivers.

In January, Redbridge Council approved a deal with Uber to fund charging points across the borough, but declined to reveal any further detail citing “commercial sensitivity”.

In plans approved by cabinet last week, the locations of the 87 to 174 proposed charging points are being decided partly based on “requests from Uber and their drivers”.

According to a report on the plan: “The charge points are utilised on a first come first served basis and are not solely reserved for use by Uber drivers.”

The “fast” chargers of seven kilowatts (kW) to 22kW charging capacity will be installed in lampposts to allow for use by drivers who do not have off-street parking.

The majority of charging points in Redbridge are currently located in Wanstead and South Woodford.

Up to £1.3million in funding for the new infrastructure will come from the ride-hailing company.

The figure is expected to be matched by the operator of the charging points, who has not yet been named.

According to the approved highways and transportation investment plan, the locations will benefit areas where there is either no or limited provision for charging electric vehicles.

It added: “This will make it possible for the wider population in the borough to convert to electric vehicles.

“Increased use of [electric vehicles] will improve the local air quality and reduce carbon emissions.”

The council also hopes to install “up to 310″ other charging points with £558,000 in funding from the government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles.

In total, £8m in funding will go towards road resurfacing, maintenance, street lighting, safety measures, flood alleviation and controlled parking zone consultations.

Major road resurfacing worth £1.5m was approved, although the report notes that to fix all roads identified as being in need would cost an estimated £11.6m.

To improve road safety, £1m has been approved to target more dangerous areas with “light” and “heavier” touch engineering methods.

These include expansions of 20mph zones and junction improvements.