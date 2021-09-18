News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions this week

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:39 AM September 18, 2021   
Figures show traffic jams are getting worse. Photo: PA

Delays are expected on roads across east London - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Look no further for your guide to some of the disruptions that could delay your travels in Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets in the upcoming week, beginning September 20.   

ON THE ROAD 

In Tower Hamlets, Transport for London (TfL) works will see a road closure in place in the Rotherhithe Tunnel between Wednesday, September 22 and Friday, September 24. 

Commercial Road could also experience disruption between Wednesday and Friday as a lane closure will be facilitating Openreach works.  

Shirley Road, Newham will be closed between Thursday, September 23 and Saturday, September 25, due to Thames Water works. 

Between Tuesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 23, Ilford Lane in Redbridge will have two-way signals in place. 

These are due to works by Essex and Suffolk Water. 

Two-way signals will also be in place from Monday, September 20 on Aldersbrook Road. 

This is due to Redbridge Council works running until early November. 

TfL works will see a lane closure in Valence Avenue, Dagenham, for most of Tuesday as well. 

Multi-way signals will remain in place in North Woolwich Road, Newham until the end of Monday for Thames Water works. 

ON THE RAILS 

Due to Network Rail doing engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside Project, c2c services on the Rainham line will not run on Sunday, September 26.  

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham instead. 

Passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287. 

Travel
East London News
Redbridge News
Newham News

