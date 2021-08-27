Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions across east London next week

Published: 5:05 PM August 27, 2021

Road and rail works that could cause delays to your journey in the week beginning August 30 - Credit: Ken Mears

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions across Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Redbridge that could delay your travel in the upcoming week, beginning August 30.

On the roads

A road closure continues to be in place in Factory Road, Silvertown, with Newham Council works continuing until September 13.

Thames Water works in Barking Road, Newham, mean a lane closure until the end of Tuesday, August 31.

Elsewhere in the borough, works by the water company will see a road closure in Credon Road, Upton Park until Wednesday, September 1, and multi-way signal traffic control in place in Manor Road until the end of Sunday, September 5.

Barking and Dagenham Council works will see a lane closed in Abbey Road, Barking, until late September.

Multi-way signal traffic control will be in force in Woodward Road, Dagenham, as a result of works by Virgin Media.

Goodmayes Lane in Goodmayes will have multi-way signal traffic control in place between Tuesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 2, due to Essex and Suffolk Water works.

UK Power Networks works, expected to continue until the end of Tuesday (August 31), mean a lane closure in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham.

Work by gas company Cadent will see priority working traffic control in place on Green Lane, Ilford, until the end of Thursday (September 2).

On Romford Road, Forest Gate, continuing Thames Water works will see a lane closure until Friday, September 3.

Essex and Suffolk Water will have traffic controls in place in Cameron Road, Seven Kings, until Wednesday (September 1).

On Saturday, September 4, Openreach works will see a road closure in Aldborough Road North, Newbury Park, between 9am and 3pm.

Thames Water traffic controls in Beehive Lane, Gants Hill, will remain in place until Wednesday (September 1).

From Monday (August 30), T-Mobile works will see traffic controls in place in Tomswood Hill, Fairlop, which will remain in place until the following week.

On the rail

Due to Network Rail engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside project, c2c trains will not run on the Rainham line on Bank Holiday Monday, Saturday (September 4), or Sunday (September 5).

Network Rail works will also see services on the Basildon line diverted on Sunday (September 5) to start from, and terminate at, London Fenchurch Street and will call additionally at West Ham and Limehouse.

Passengers in possession of a valid rail ticket and travelling to or from Stratford may use the London Underground Jubilee line between West Ham and Stratford at no extra charge.

On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, there is a reduced service on the Circle line and Hammersmith and City line from 6pm and no service from 7pm.

There will be no Docklands Light Railway service between Westferry and Lewisham on Bank Holiday Monday.

On the Overground, from Tuesday to Thursday, the 10.03pm and 10.34pm Clapham Junction to Stratford trains will not operate.

The 10.50pm Gospel Oak to Barking and 11.35pm Barking to Gospel Oak trains will not run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Sunday, there will no Overground service between Hackney Wick and Stratford, and no TfL Rail service between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Rail replacement buses will be in operation.