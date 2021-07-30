East London travel disruption round-up for the week ahead

Published: 5:25 PM July 30, 2021

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions expected across Tower Hamlets, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Redbridge that could delay your travel in the upcoming week, beginning August 2.

On the roads

In Tower Hamlets, works by Global Utility Connections will see delays at Marsh Wall and Westferry Road.

Marsh Wall will see two-way signals in place, with work expected to continue until August 14, while Westferry Road in Canary Wharf will see one lane closed until August 10.

Global Utility Connections works will also cause delays in Newham, where Barking Road has a lane closed near the junction with the A13 until August 13 and Stephenson Street in Canning Town will be closed until August 6.

Thames Water works will also affect travel across east London.

On Chigwell Road, Woodford, the water company will have two-way signals in place until August 3, while multi-way signals will be in operation until September at Manor Road, Newham.

Longbridge Road, Barking, will have two-way signals in place until Thursday, August 5, due to works by Cadent Gas.

Work on two parts of High Road, Chigwell, are likely to cause delays.

Essex County Council has two-way signals in place near Chigwell Golf Club until Tuesday, August 3, while UK Power Networks multi-way signals in operation near Chigwell Football Club until August 5.

Two-way signals could also cause delays in Hainault Road, with work by Essex and Suffolk Water continuing until August 3.

On rail

Strike action by the RMT union on four days from Tuesday August 3 until Friday August 6 could cause severe disruption across the Tube network if it goes ahead.

On Sunday August 8 there will be no London Overground service between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

Connections between Liverpool Street and Walthamstow Central will be in operation and replacement buses will also be running.

The lifts will be out of order between platform one and street level until further notice at Dagenham Dock station.