Disruptions to your journey by road and rail this week

Published: 4:35 PM July 9, 2021

Potential travel disruption in Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Newham this week. - Credit: Ken Mears

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions across Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Redbridge that could delay your travel in the upcoming week, beginning July 12.

On the road

Colman Road in Canning Town will be closed until July 23 due to ongoing work by Thames Water.

Delays are likely on the Lower Lea Crossing, Canning Town, with a lane closed for work by BT Openreach.

Council roadworks on Abbey Road, Barking, will see one lane closed until September 26, with delays likely.

Nearby London Road will also be closed until August 15.

In Newham, Forest Lane will be closed from the junction with Water Lane to the junction with Leytonstone Road, due to Crossrail complementary measures, public realm and interchange improvements.

In Seven Kings, Benton Road will be closed until July 23 due to Redbridge council roadworks, which will also see part of High Road closed until July 14.

Traffic controls will be in place on Green Lane until the start of September due to works by Cadent gas.

On the railway

On Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, there will be no DLR service from Bank/Tower Gateway to Canary Wharf/Canning Town, or between Stratford and Canary Wharf.

On the Overground, there will be no service between Gospel Oak and Barking on Saturday and Sunday.

On the Underground, Saturday and Sunday will see no service between Tower Hill and Upminster on the District Line.

Replacement buses will be in operation for each of these services.

The Hammersmith and City Line will be closed entirely on Saturday and Sunday, with replacement buses in operation between Tower Hill and Barking.

Step free access will be unavailable until further notice at West Ham High Level station between the main ticket hall and overbridge for DLR, and between the upper concourse and platforms 5/6 (Jubilee Line).